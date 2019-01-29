LACONIA — The fourth person involved in a nighttime home invasion robbery in Belmont a year ago that left the homeowner seriously injured has been sentenced to time in prison after pleading guilty to two of the three charges he was facing.
Michael Roach, a transient, pleaded guilty in Belknap County Superior Court on Monday to robbery involving serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Roach to four to eight years in State Prison on the robbery charge, and a suspended three- to six-year sentence on the conspiracy charge.
Roach was one of five people who were involved in the robbery at the Belmont home of Henry Dionne on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3) the early morning hours of Jan. 21, 2018.
Roach received credit for the 66 days he had been held in the Belknap County jail prior to Monday’s hearing. He was also ordered to participate in any counseling, training and educational programs recommended by corrections officials.
O’Neill suspended the sentence on the conspiracy charge on condition that Roach not get into any criminal trouble for seven years after completing his prison sentence for the robbery charge.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute Roach on a charge of second-degree assault.
Three other accomplices to the robbery have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced.
Ashton Prive, 22, of Corn Hill Road, Boscawen, was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison, after pleading guilty last week to being an accomplice to robbery.
Earlier this month Walter Hosmer, 30, of Plains Court, Franklin, and Kaitlyn D. Rollins, 25, of Willow Terrace, Loudon, pleaded guilty to planning the robbery. Hosmer was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison. Rollins received a two- to four-year sentence with the possibility of six months of the minimum sentence suspended on condition of five years' good behavior. She also received credit for the 317 days she had already spent in confinement.
Hosmer was also sentenced in Merrimack County Superior Court this month to 2½ to five years on a charge of arson for setting fire to Dionne’s pickup truck in Salisbury.
The remaining defendant in the case is Nicholas Dubois, 33, of Manchester, who has been indicted on charges of being accomplice to robbery involving a weapon or serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
