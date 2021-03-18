LACONIA — A Concord man has been indicted on drug trafficking and other drug charges related to alleged activities in the city.
Timothy A. Malone, 41, of Manchester Street, in Concord was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Malone was among a number of people indicted on drug-related crimes earlier this month by a special multi-county grand jury which heard evidence presented by the Belknap County Attorney’s Office via live teleconference.
He was also indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin — both subsequent offenses.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bring a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Kristen Alexander-Gray, 45, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Ryan Barden, 29, no fixed address, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, and possession of the prescription opioid pain medication buprenorphine.
Patricia Boyle, 51, of Crescent Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Kevin Brouillard, 45, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense). He was also indicted on a charge of assault by a prisoner.
John A. Cathcart, 56, of Tilton Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Patricia Clark, 65, of Johnson Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Confrancisco, 29, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Brittany G. Ford, 28, of Garfield Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Chelsea Fournier, 30, no fixed address, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, and fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Jaime Garcia, 42, of Federal Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and falsifying physical evidence.
Rebecca L. Hanson, 36, of Pine Street, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted on a charge of criminal trespass.
Robert Holmes, 37, of Maggie’s Way, in Canaan, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Perley J. Laraway, 43, of Rogers Road, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of possession of fentanyl, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of psychedelic mushrooms — all subsequent offenses.
Ryan Latarte, 40, of Waukewan Street, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Kenneth R. MacCabee, 39, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
Paul Mangiafico, 30, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Nicole Mason, 34, of Riverview Drive, in Franklin, was indicted of possession of fentanyl, and possession of buprenorphine — both subsequent offenses.
Michael Murphy, 43, of North Main Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine — subsequent offense.
Jessica-Lee Pilot, 28, of Fraisers Way, in Tilton, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of fentanyl.
Brandon Pomerleau, 31, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on separate charges of possession of amphetamine, and possession of heroin — both subsequent offenses. He was also indicted on charges of forgery of a government instrument (check, etc.), and attempted forgery of a government instrument.
Antonio Rivera, 28, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine — subsequent offense.
Thomas Snediker, 67, of Murphy Lane, in Tilton, was indicted for possession of the prescription sedative alprazolam.
Ryan W. Streitenberger, 40, of Benton Drive, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl — subsequent offense. He was also indicted on a charge of falsifying physical evidence.
Melanie L. Sweeney, 45, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Katrina Tatro, 24, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of amphetamine.
Benjamin Wolcott, 34, of Province Road, in Center Barnstead, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Jeffrey Wyatt, 21, of Dewey Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Caleb Young, 27, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Collin Zaremba, 22, of Parker Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
