LACONIA — A Belmont man who was the object of a five-month drug investigation has been indicted for making methamphetamine.
Joshua White, 33, of Holly Tree Circle, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of manufacturing methamphetamine following a search of his residence last October.
The indictment was among those issued recently by a special multi-county grand jury which heard evidence presented by the Belknap County Attorney’s Office via live teleconference.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a determination by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to the affidavit filed in support of White’s arrest, police found six one-pot meth labs during their search of White’s property on Oct. 19. In addition, they found various ingredients and paraphernalia typically used by meth cooks, including decongestants, camping fuel, coffee filters, ice packs, drain cleaner, and lithium batteries.
White was arrested without incident when police arrived at his house to execute the search warrant.
Detective Sgt. Nate Buffington, a former member of the Tilton Police Department who also serves on the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s Clandestine Laboratory Team, said the investigation showed that White made 39 purchases of non-prescription cold medications in 2020, including 16 between Aug. 2 and Oct. 18, which was the day before his arrest and search of his residence.
While these cold medications require no prescription, the law limits how much can be sold to one person to 9 grams (0.31 ounce or 1.8 teaspoons) in 30 days or 3.6 grams in one day. In addition, those who buy the medication must show identification to a pharmacy employee, and the pharmacy is required to record the purchase in a log.
White’s purchases, which took place in several pharmacies in Laconia, Gilford, and Concord, showed a “continuous pattern of compliance blocks due to exceeding the monthly limits,” Buffington wrote in his 11-page affidavit.
In addition to checking pharmacy records, police also viewed surveillance footage of White making the purchases as part of their investigation.
The affidavit notes that White’s residence where the alleged operation was taking place is located just under 1,000 feet from the Belmont Elementary School.
Because White has a prior conviction for drug possession, he faces the possibility of a 15-year prison term if convicted on the meth manufacturing charge.
Others indicted on drug related charges were:
Adrian Carleton, 41, of Bald Hill Road, in Conway, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine — both subsequent offenses. He was also indicted for misdemeanor DWI.
James Vien, 36, of Brewster Road, in Center Barnstead, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine, and possession of opioid treatment medication suboxone. Both indictments state Vien was convicted of felony drug possession in 2013.
Nathan Walter, 29, of Varney Point Road, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription sedative alprazolam — subsequent offense.
