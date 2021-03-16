HAVERHILL — A Campton man has been indicted on several drug charges.
Benjamin Bellows, 40, of Red Sleigh Road, in Campton, was indicted on three counts of possession of controlled drugs.
The indictments were issued by a special multi-county grand jury which met in Concord and heard evidence presented virtually by the Grafton County Attorney’s Office.
Bellows is charged with possessing three kinds of psychedelic drugs — DOB, LSD, and 2C-D.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Bellows was among several people indicted who are either residents of southeastern Grafton County, or who are alleged to have committed crimes there.
Others indicted were:
Allison B. Blanchette, 39, of Cummings Hill Road, in Plymouth, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Derrill J. Bunker, 37, of Spofford Street, in Claremont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, in Plymouth.
Stephen E. Shaw, 36, of High Ridge Trail, in Allenstown, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the prescription sedative diazepam, in Campton.
Charles R. Bixby, 31, of Upper Mad River Road, in Thornton, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault. Prosecutors are seeking an extended prison sentence because of Bixby’s previous convictions for sexual assault, drug possession, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Victor Labonte, 53, of Chestnut Street, in Bristol, was indicted on a charge of witness tampering.
Danielle McHugh, 26, of North Groton Road, in Groton was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Taylor Wilkins, 25, of Flag Hole Road, in Andover, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault, in Plymouth.
