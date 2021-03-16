ALTON — Two motorists have been indicted on multiple felony charges stemming from a nighttime crash which occurred as the two, allegedly drunk at the time, took turns passing each other in a no-passing zone on Route 11 in Alton last summer.
Joel Hancock, 20, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident (leaving the scene) — both felonies, and misdemeanor DWI.
Cameron Coyle, 21, of Bow Mills Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and aggravated DWI involving serious injury — both felonies. Coyle was 20 years old at the time of the crash.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a ground jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to court records, both men passed each other at least once during the incident, which occurred last July 12, around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mount Major Highway (Route 11) and Minge Cove Road.
According to an affidavit filed in support of Hancock’s arrest, the crash occurred when “Coyle passed (Hancock) the final time and he (Coyle) lost control of the vehicle.”
A passenger in Coyle’s sedan suffered serious injuries and was trapped and needed to be rescued by emergency responders.
Hancock stopped his pickup truck immediately after the crash, but then left the scene before police arrived, according to a passenger in the pickup who remained at the scene, the affidavit states.
Hancock had been drinking heavily prior to the crash, according to witnesses. One witness said Hancock had shot-gunned between 16 and 18 beers and chugged a bottle of liquor. Another witness told police he had drunk up to 30 Bud Lites in the eight hours before the crash.
Shot-gunning is a drinking game in which someone punches a hole in the side of a beer can near the bottom, then places their mouth over the hole, and pulls the tab to open the top, causing the beer to quickly drain out of the can.
Police interviewed Hancock four days after the crash and was arrested at that time. He admitted to “drinking several beers” prior to the crash, the affidavit states. He also told police that his pickup truck was not registered at the time of the crash.
A third vehicle was involved in the crash. The driver of that vehicle, identified in the affidavit as “Necole Fields who was a friend of the others,” was arrested for DWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.