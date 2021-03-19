LACONIA — Two motorists who, in separate incidents, allegedly struck a bicyclist and then left the scene have been indicted on felony-level motor vehicle charges.
Holly Albee, 54, of Summer Street, in Bristol, and Savannah Williams, were each indicted on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
The indictments were issued by a recent session of a special multi-county grand jury which met in Concord, and heard evidence presented by the Belknap County Attorney’s Office via live teleconference.
Albee is charged with leaving the scene after her vehicle was involved in a collision with a bicycle being ridden by a 12-year-old child, in Laconia, last Sept. 21.
Williams, of Gilford, is charged with leaving the scene after her vehicle was involved in a collision with a bicycle being ridden by a 24-year-old in Laconia last Oct. 14.
She was also indicted on a charge of making a false accident report, by telling law enforcement she had struck a deer.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Others indicted were:
Kristen Alexander-Gray, 45, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Drew Bernier, 35, of Old Wolfeboro Road, in Wolfeboro, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Jeffrey Bilodeau, 52, of Meredith Center Road, in Meredith, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief — firing several shots from a gun into the hood of a vehicle.
Wayne Chmiel, 42, of Beauty Hill Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on two charges of aggravated DWI — one for causing a collision involving serious injury, the other for having a blood-alcohol level greater than 0.08. He was also indicted on a charge of second-degree assault involving a deadly weapon which resulted in serious injury. All charges stem from a collision last June 6, in Center Barnstead.
Thomas Corliss, 34, of Buffalo Road, in Wentworth, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Brandon S. Dame, 34, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property — a Ford Explorer, and burglary.
Jacob Dore, 30, of Suncook Valley Road, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Elizabeth M. Farmer, 48, of Arlene Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Joshua Hunter, 26, of Jameson Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of burglary, and two counts of forgery of a government instrument (check, etc.).
Misty Inman, 39, of Batchelder Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Richard C. Johnson, 44, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Connor Kiviniemi, 19, of Brook Avenue, in Gilmanton, was indicted on three counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. Kiviniemi is alleged to have pointed a rifle at three people last May, in Center Barnstead.
Patrick G. McIntire, 32, of Girard Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening. According to the indictment, McIntire spat inside a Laconia Police cruiser, saying he had COVID. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of breach of bail conditions.
Frank R. Paquin, 40, of Silkwood Avenue, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Merry B. Pennellatore, 43, of Academy Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Salvatore Pennellatore, 39, of Harvard Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Daniel M. Riley, 58, of Province Street, in Laconia, was indicted on charge of domestic violence criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Jesse Sullivan, 29, of Wellington Lane, in Loudon, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.
Paul Vento, 29, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted for failing to report as a registered sex offender.
Dale Warren, 36, of Berry River Road, in Barrington, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Justin Washburn, 31, of Dyer Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Cody Yale, 24, identified as an inmate in the Belknap County House of Correction, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.