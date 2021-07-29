Have you ever come home from a rough day at work or school to be greeted by your dog, tail wagging, bouncing with joy to see you? Maybe your cat or hamster is your companion. No matter their breed, age, or size, pets make us feel better.
Many of us have a dog or cat, but few have a cow as a companion. But cattle can cheer you up, too? When I walk into his pasture, Topper will drop what he is doing — admittedly not much — and walk over to me to rest his head on my shoulder while I scratch his neck. Topper doesn't care that the tractor is broken or the trailer is stuck in the mud, again. It's as if Topper is saying, "Chill out, Carole. Life is better with a good neck rub." My stress and frustration float off with each scratch.
Of all the things I could be doing with my life, I am a farmer who surrounds herself with animals. I love animals because they don't judge, they don't worry, they just are. The more time I spend with cattle, the happier I am. That's true for most people, which is why I've thought up a way to share my therapeutic animals with your child.
Kids 10-14 years old are invited to learn my secrets of cow communication in one of two training classes, kind of a half-day day camp, 8 a.m. to noon. Choose Aug. 6 or 13. There is a $25 non-refundable registration fee, but the class, usually $80, is free.
Check out the website for details https://milessmithfarm.com/farm-camp
Another option is to visit the farm during store hours (Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) and feed carrots to the animals (all except the mini-pigs who are on a diet). The animals will love you, your soul will soar, and your stress will disappear. I know. It works for me.
•••
Carole Soule is co-owner of Miles Smith Farm, in Loudon, N.H., where she raises and sells beef, pork, lamb, eggs and other local products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.