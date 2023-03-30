From the Farm

An avid gardener, my neighbor Judy found lots of blooming flowers and trees in New York City — just the thing a rooftop hive of bees needs to survive. We had a map to navigate, but bees use an internal honing device that works like a GPS to orientate themselves.

 Photographer: Vladimir Vitek

What are the chances that I’d randomly run into a fellow New Hampshire farmer during my recent five-day vacation in New York City? It’s all in knowing where to look.

In January, I visited the city to see farm friend Susan Kristoferson’s specialized paper artwork displayed at the Metropolitan Museum. Susan was invited back to conduct three workshops in March. That made a perfect opportunity for us to do the town, along with her friend Connie and my neighbor Judy — four women of a certain age.

