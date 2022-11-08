NEW HAMPTON — Virginia M. Wallace, 73, of Dana Hill Road, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center after a period of declining health. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on February 8, 1949, Virginia was one of seven children born to Henry and Flora (Fisk) Webb. The family moved to New Hampton in 1959 and Virginia attended local schools. She worked as an EMT for Crumb Ambulance service in Meredith in the early '80s, then went on to become a veterinarian technician at Stratham Tech in the early '90s. She also worked as an inspector at the LW Packard Woolen Mill in Ashland and raised four children.
Ginny loved to garden and was always planting vegetables, flowers, and herbs. She often used the herbs to create natural products and remedies as well as canning and preserving fruits and vegetables. She was raised on the family farm and always had a variety of animals in her life, which she loved and cared for. Always one to enjoy a road trip, Ginny often combined them with stops that would allow her to work on her genealogy. She loved any time she was able to spend with family, friends and especially her nine grandchildren.
She leaves her husband, George Wallace of New Hampton; two sons, John Shepard and William Murray, both of New Hampton; a daughter, Debbie Shepard of Ocala, Florida; nine grandchildren, Brandon Embler, Breana Shepard, AJ Shepard, Robert Florence IV, Cameron Florence, Colin Florence, Meghan Murray, Andrew Murray, William Murray; five great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Robert V., Carson, Isabella, Jaidah; two brothers, Merritt Webb of Meredith, Willie Webb of Epsom; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Peter Shepard; and brothers, Henry Jr., Charles and David Webb; and a sister, Inez Houle.
Memorial Calling hours and graveside service will be held in the spring.
Please watch for updated information at www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com. You may also share a memory or leave an online condolence on the website.
