BELMONT — Lisa Anne Kenney, 52, of Belmont passed after a courageous battle against breast cancer Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Concord Hospital.
Born Lisa Perrier on March 5, 1968, in Laconia, NH, to Thomas Perrier and Judith (Boothroyd) Perrier, Lisa grew up in Belmont, a graduate of the Class of 1987. She ran a daycare from her home, raising her two boys and handfuls of others. She also became a school bus driver, driving both in Gilford and Belmont. She loved each and everyone that rode her bus.
Since her diagnosis, she accomplished numerous goals. She watched her eldest son, Devon, graduate from New York University. She saw her youngest son, Hunter, graduate from Belmont High School and from his Marine Bootcamp at Parris Island. She visited Devon in Los Angeles, CA, and Hunter in Yuma, AZ. She celebrated 25 years of marriage with her husband on a trip to Niagara Falls. Her infectious smile brightened every room. Her light burned bright.
She is survived by the love of her life, husband, Ben; sons, Devon and Hunter; mother, Judy Perrier; sister, Michelle Cole, her husband Travis; and niece and nephew, Shelby and Jaxen; aunt Jane Jesseman; and cousins, Casey and Olive Jesseman; and countless other friends and loved ones.
She is predeceased by her father Tom, uncles, Steve Jessemen and Jon Boothroyd, and aunt Chip Blaisdell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Payson Center at Concord Hospital in her honor. It was their top notch care that gave Lisa the ability to keep her infectious smile.
A celebration of life will be held after COVID-19.
