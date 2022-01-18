Jerome C. Donnelly, 78

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Jerome "Jerry" Clifford Donnelly passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at his home in Harker Heights, Texas, at the age of 78, surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 23, 1943,in Pueblo, Colorado, the son of Miles and Margaret (McPherson) Donnelly. He attended Central High School in Pueblo but dropped out prior to his senior year to join the US Army. After obtaining his GED in 1963, Jerry attended the University of Nevada Reno, the University of Colorado Boulder, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jerry married his wife Diana in 1977 and they shared 44 wonderful years together and were rarely apart from each other. Jerry practiced dentistry in private practice in Laconia, New Hampshire, and also had a decorated 17-year military career in the Army Dental Corps, including assignments in Germany, Texas, Maryland, Georgia, Louisiana, and Hawaii. He retired in 1995 as a U.S. Army board-certified endodontist, having achieved the rank of Colonel, and enjoyed a long full retirement with his wife, family and friends.
For 22 years, Jerry spent summers with his wife in Thayne, Wyoming, hiking, biking and golfing. He especially enjoyed hiking to the top of Rendezvous Mountain in Teton Village, Wyoming, so he could ride the tram back down.
Jerry was known for his healthy lifestyle and diet, sage advice to all who would listen, beautiful singing voice and guitar playing, inventive ideas, scientific studies and research, non-stop energy, and charitable heart and giving.
Jerome is survived by his wife, Diana Donnelly; two daughters and their husbands, Kelli Robinson and Greg Lovett of Alabama and Debbie and Patrick Jones of Florida; one son and his wife, DJ and Debbi Flanders of Dubai; two grandchildren, Jaxon and Jadon Flanders; his sister and her husband, Joyce and Joe Whitlock of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jerome was preceded in death by his son, Jamie Donnelly; his brother, John Donnelly; and his sister, Janet McEahern.
At Jerry’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, his family will celebrate his life with a visit to the Teton Mountains of Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.