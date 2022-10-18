MOULTONBOROUGH — The monthly meeting of the Moultonborough Women’s Club at the Moultonborough Function Hall on Oct. 3,  had 68 members and seven guests in attendance. All enjoyed a pot roast lunch provided by Donna Grow and the staff of Moultonborough/Sandwich Senior meals, as well as a dessert selection from the October hostesses. The meeting ended on a fun note with the raffling of several unique fall and Halloween decorations.

Club member Deb Kumpf was the speaker, and shared pictures and recollections from the six-week cross-country trip she and husband Rich took last April and May. The trip spanned 28 states, 36 National Park System sites, 10,203 miles and used 370 gallons of diesel fuel. Five cameras of various types recorded some 5,000 pictures. Deb’s talk was titled, “America the Beautiful; Nature and History Above and Below, Old and New.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.