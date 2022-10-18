MOULTONBOROUGH — The monthly meeting of the Moultonborough Women’s Club at the Moultonborough Function Hall on Oct. 3, had 68 members and seven guests in attendance. All enjoyed a pot roast lunch provided by Donna Grow and the staff of Moultonborough/Sandwich Senior meals, as well as a dessert selection from the October hostesses. The meeting ended on a fun note with the raffling of several unique fall and Halloween decorations.
Club member Deb Kumpf was the speaker, and shared pictures and recollections from the six-week cross-country trip she and husband Rich took last April and May. The trip spanned 28 states, 36 National Park System sites, 10,203 miles and used 370 gallons of diesel fuel. Five cameras of various types recorded some 5,000 pictures. Deb’s talk was titled, “America the Beautiful; Nature and History Above and Below, Old and New.”
The club’s strong commitment to community support continues with a group of members taking part in the Lakes Region Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 16. Baked goods will be on sale at the polls on election day at Moultonborough Academy.
With the holidays approaching, plans are underway to participate in a Christmas Toy Drive for Moultonborough children and making ornaments and cards for homebound clients of the Senior Meals program. The club has set a goal of contributing 200 items, handmade or purchased, to the Meredith Village Savings Bank Mitten Tree, which collects hats, mittens and gloves for local distribution.
A newly formed activities committee is busy planning new events such as game night, theater trips and a fashion show. The traditional club favorite Kentucky Derby Party will return in May.
The upcoming Monday, Nov. 7, meeting will feature speaker Elena Gagliardi of Gusto Cafe in Center Harbor. The Lakes Region Food Pantry will receive support as the featured charity of the month.
