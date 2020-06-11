The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, June 12 - Friday, June 18
Chapter 18 – Chapter 20
Mark Twain is such a master storyteller it’s difficult to keep up with Tom’s antics. One moment he is a beloved angel and has Aunt Polly in tears and the next moment he is slipping into trouble again. We see Tom’s vivid imagination and clever ideas on full display here. Like all boys he manages to keep Aunt Polly and Becky on edge … one way or another. Would you get away with Tom’s mischief?
Chapter 18:
Why did Tom’s tongue lose its function?
What did Becky catch Tom in the act of doing? He thought it would heal his troubles. Do you agree?
Chapter 19:
What was it that made Tom look mean and shabby?
How does Tom manage to get himself in and out of trouble? Aunt Polly forgives him?
She hopes the Lord will forgive him, too.
Chapter 20:
Tom is often in trouble. Mischief. For one thing or another. In this chapter Tom receives a flaying by Mr. Dobbins for something he didn’t do. What do you think? Would you do the same? For a girl?
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings.
Sunday, June 14 Chapter 18 Adam Hirshan, Publisher, Laconia Daily Sun
Tuesday, June 16 Chapter 19 Karmen Gifford, President, Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce
Thursday, June 18 Chapter 20 Steve Tucker, Laconia School District Superintendent
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is encouraging you to share your work with us at Laconia Reads
In the reading this week, Tom Sawyer catches up with his friends and family after his adventure, whether it was tugging at Aunt Polly’s heartstrings, bragging to his classmates, or a complicated attempt to make amends with Becky Thatcher. We want to hear from you: What is your favorite place in Laconia to catch up with friends and family?
Learn more at: www.prescottfarm.org
Special Content:
Special programs (Monday/Wednesday) will be posted each week so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri.
For programs on Monday, June 15 and Wednesday, June 17 please find more information at: www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
