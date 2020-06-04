The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, June 5 - Friday, June 12
Chapter 15 – Chapter 17
Can you imagine hiding under the bed as someone talks about your death. What did Aunt Polly say about Tom? Tom, Huck and Joe leave their homes and become pirates. They are mourned as dead by the community until they appear at their own funeral. Like most boys who run away on an adventure they eventually give in to homesickness. The scenes on the island are exciting as the boys separate into three hostile tribes and ambush one another with war whoops, covered with mud.
Chapter 15:
How did Aunt Polly respond when she thought Tom had died? Do you think Tom knew how she felt?
What did Huck, Joe and Tom have for breakfast? Sumptuous, it was.
Chapter 16:
How do you play “knucks” and “ringtaw” and “keeps”? What do you need to play these games?
What did Tom say “was so easy! If I’d knowed this was all, I’d a learnt long ago.”
What happened when “two of the savages almost wished they had remained pirates?”
Chapter 17:
What does Becky Thatcher wish she had to remember Tom? One of his treasures.
At their funeral they were remembered as “ noble and beautiful.” What do you think?
Where did Huck, Joe and Tom hide to listen to their own funeral service?
Tom wondered who got the most gracefulness?
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings. https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Tuesday, June 9: Chapter 16 Jennifer Anderson, Director of Laconia Motorcycle Week and Co-Chair of the Belknap Mill Society
Thursday, June 11: Chapter 17 Father Marc Drouin
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is encouraging you to share your work with us at Laconia Reads: /www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads.
While on their adventure, Tom, Joe, and Huck decide to “sleep in the open air… as they became outlaws.” A few days later, they become very lucky that they decided to build a shelter for their supplies.
While you read chapter 16, you are going to need a shelter, like our adventurers. Whether you build a lean-to in the forest or a blanket fort indoors, get some tips from Prescott Farm this week to protect you from "a drenching rain pour(ing) down and the rising hurricane (that) drove it in sheets along the ground," even if it is just in your imagination!
Learn more at: www.prescottfarm.org
Special Content:
Special programs (Monday/Wednesday) will be posted each week so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri.
For programs on Monday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 10 please find more information at: www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the Laconia Public Library.
