The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, July 3 - Friday, July 9
Chapter 27 – Chapter 29
In Chapter 27 we find our dear Tom once again thinking about finding hidden treasure … that is in the form of at least one hundred dollars! Of course, he has an idea. In Chapter 28 he and Huck find Injun Joe and run for their lives. Quite an adventure. Then in Chapter 29 we follow Tom into MacDougal’s Cave and Huck into a situation that ends with an explosion of firearms and a cry.
Chapter 27:
How many times did Tom have his hands on the rich treasure? For real? How much?
What does No. 2 represent?
What advice does Tom give Huck?
Chapter 28:
Who is the ghost Tom mentions?
Where does Huck stay?
Chapter 29:
What wonderful news does Tom learn to take his mind off finding buried treasure?
What is described as “romantic and mysterious to stand here in the deep gloom and look out upon the green valley shining in the sun?”
What made a deadly chill go through Huck’s heart?
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings. https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Sunday, July 5 — Chapter 27 Jaime Sousa, President Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction
Tuesday, July 7 — Chapter 28 Roger Carroll, Editor, the Laconia Daily Sun
Thursday, July 9 — Chapter 29 Randy Brough, Director, Laconia Public
Library
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is encouraging you to share your work with us at Laconia Reads: /www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads.
At the picnic, the children spend hours wandering the cave, enjoying the “vast labyrinth of crooked aisles.” This week, we encourage you to take a few hours outside to wander around Prescott Farm, the WOW Trail, Ahern State Park, or your favorite trail.
Learn more at: www.prescottfarm.org
Special Content:
Special programs are occasionally posted so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri. Find more information at www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the Laconia Public Library.
