The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, May 29 - Friday, June 5
Chapter 12 – Chapter 14
This week’s reading finds us experiencing a range of emotions, taking an adventure, exploring nature and recognizing the importance of following a commandment in the Bible. You will laugh, feel Tom’s loneliness and want to be there (or not) with the explorers in the silence of the woods.
Chapter 12:
Why is Tom dismal as a hearse? Going through “treatments” of “hot baths, sitz baths, shower baths and plunges?”
What caused Peter, the cat, to tear around the room banging into furniture and upsetting flower pots?
Chapter 13:
Name Tom’s new brother? His favorite hour?
What’s the life Tom aspires to in an effort to avoid all that “blame foolishness.” Meaning?
Chapter 14:
When a small green worm climbed up Tom’s leg what did this mean?
“Lady-bug, lady-bug, fly away home …” can you finish the verse?
List Tom’s treasures of “inestimable value?”
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings. https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Sunday, May 31: Chapter 12 Tamara McGonagle, program director at the NH Department of
Corrections
Tuesday, June 2: Chapter 13 Ayden Duncan, Class of 2020, Laconia High School
Thursday, June 4: Chapter 14 Derek Colquhoun, teacher at Laconia High School/field teacher and volunteer, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is encouraging you to share your work with us at Laconia Reads: /www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads.
Tom, Huck Finn and Joe Tucker take off on an adventure and decide to take new names and identities: Tom Sawyer, the Black Avenger of the Spanish Main, Huck Finn, the Red-Handed, and Joe Harper the Terror of the Seas.
What is your adventure name? Go through a list of names and colors and assume a new identity for the summer in this activity. Are you a Slimy Salamander, Unfearing Urchin or a Young Yellow-bellied Sapsucker? We would love to know.
Learn more at: www.prescottfarm.org
Special Content:
Special programs (Monday/Wednesday) will be posted each week so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri.
Monday, May 29 Learn about Jackson’s Island through a video from the shore of Hannibal.
Have an opportunity to look at Cardiff Hill.
Wednesday, June 3: A video of “Olivia Clemens” (Mark Twain’s wife) in her library in the Mark Twain House in Hartford, Connecticut.
More information www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the Laconia Public Library.
For more information: www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.