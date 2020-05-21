The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, May 22 - Friday, May 29
Chapter 9 – Chapter 11
Chapter 9:
This chapter will keep you on the edge of your chair. Don’t read it at midnight. When you reach the end, “the stillness was complete again, too.” What was it that was now under the moon?
Chapter 10:
What was “deep, and dark, and awful?” What is “red keel?”
Do you know what “verdigrease” means?
What was the final feather that broke the “camel’s back?”
Chapter 11:
Sid is a careful observer of Tom’s activities, particularly in this chapter.
What happened at breakfast? And then at school? How do you think Sid feels about Tom?
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings. https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Sunday, May 24: Chapter 9 Pieter Roos, Executive Director, The Mark Twain House
Tuesday, May 26: Chapter 10 Jim Rogato, Chair, Laconia Putnam Fund
Thursday, May 28: Chapter 11 Rodney Dyer, former Mayor of Laconia, lawyer, leader in the Lakes Region.
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is encouraging you to explore the world after dark.
It’s fun to join an adult and explore after dark … this week see if you can identify the sounds of an owl.
“The hooting of a distant owl was all the sound that troubled the dead stillness.” - Chapter 9.
“Every stump that started up in their path seemed a man…” - Chapter 10.
Aunt Polly was disappointed in Tom & Huck’s midnight adventure. However, the world after dark can be fun to explore. As long as you have an adult with you (or are an adult!) head outside on a warm late-spring evening. This week's activity with Prescott Farm will help you identify owl calls and test your nocturnal senses.
"Every stump that started up in their path seemed a man…" - Chapter 10.
Share your work with us at Laconia Reads: /www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Special Content:
Special programs (Monday/Wednesday) will be posted each week so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri.
Monday, May 25: A special program with George Griffin at Mark Twain House in Hartford. Learn about Mark Twain carrying his girls on his tack to “hunt tigers.”
Wednesday, May 27: A video of “Olivia Clemens” (Mark Twain’s wife) in her library in the Mark Twain House in Hartford, Connecticut.
More information www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the Laconia Public Library.
Laconia Reads is a community reading program designed to promote literacy and an appreciation for books. Connecting our community through activities, book clubs, and conversation. Celebrate Laconia is partnering with the Belknap Mill, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, the Laconia Public Library, and the Congregational Church of Laconia UCC. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
For more information: www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
