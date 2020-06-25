The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, June 26 - Friday, July 3
Chapter 24 – Chapter 26
In Chapter 24 we find our dear Tom a “glittering” hero on one hand and terrified on the other. Twain writing about the issues around “conduct” we all face at times. In the next chapter we move on to a hunt for hidden treasure. A fantasy for all of us. We smile when we learn how Huck would spend his money if the two young boys strike gold. In Chapter 26 “lookyhere, Tom” …says Huck, referring to the day of the week. They engage in playing Robin Hood and then discover Injun Joe in a place where there just might be “thousands of dollars.” … to be continued.
Chapter 24:
How would you describe Tom’s nights? List a few of the words.
What does “found a clue” refer to?
Chapter 25:
What do we read around the idea that time is money?
Where and when do Huck and Tom encounter ghosts and spirits?
When do witches not have power?
Chapter 26:
What day is it when we first meet Tom in this chapter?
How did Tom and Huck feel when they first encountered the haunted house?
What made Tom and Huck “gasp and quake?
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings. https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
Sunday, June 28 Chapter 24 Preston Danner, Mark Twain Homestead, Hannibal, Missouri
Tuesday, June 30 Chapter 25 Ali Sekou, recent graduate UNH
Thursday, July 2 Chapter 26 Karen Abraham, Laconia High School Librarian, Key Club Advisors
Banned
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer was published in 1876, followed by Huckleberry Finn, first published in the United Kingdom, in 1884. These books, based on Mark Twain’s childhood, use contemporary racial vernacular language familiar to him as he was growing up in Missouri, following the end of the Civil War. As a result, Huckleberry Finn has been, particularly in the 1980s, banned from some school libraries.
Special programs (Monday/Wednesday) will be posted each week so readers can explore the Mark Twain House (marktwainhouse.org) in Hartford, Connecticut and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum (marktwainmuseum.org) in Hannibal, Missouri.
For programs on Monday, June 29 and Wednesday, July 1 find more information at: www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
Copies of the book are available for pick-up at the Laconia Public Library.
Laconia Reads is a community reading program designed to promote literacy and an appreciation for books. Connecting our community through activities, book clubs, and conversation. Celebrate Laconia is partnering with the Belknap Mill, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, the Laconia Public Library, and the Congregational Church of Laconia UCC. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/laconiareads
For more information: www.celebratelaconia.org/laconia-reads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.