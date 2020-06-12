LACONIA — Local libraries are moving toward less stringent restrictions following Gov. Chris Sununu’s announcement that they can once again open their doors to the public.
Sununu on Thursday said libraries can reopen starting Monday, provided that they do not exceed 50 percent of their rated capacity, make sure patrons remain at least 6 feet apart, and follow other restrictions.
The Gilford Public Library is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Monday at 10 a.m., according to Library Director Katherine Dormody.
Meanwhile, the Laconia Public Library is not expected to let the public back into the building until the end of the month, John Moriarty, chairman of the library’s Board of Trustees, said. In the meantime, the library will continue offering curbside service, as it has been doing since early April.
Calls to the Belmont and Meredith public libraries were not returned Friday.
The Gilford library will be open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m., Dormody said. On Fridays the library will be offering only curbside service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., she added.
Moriarty said the decision on when and how to reopen Laconia’s library will be made at the next Board of Trustees meeting, which is scheduled to take place on June 25.
“Our priorities will be to protect the services we’ve been offering right along,” he said. But he foresaw the next steps would most likely include reopening the building to patrons, providing some level of computer access and allowing patrons to use computer printers and copying machines.
“There will be a lot of differences,” Dormody said, describing the changes that patrons will find.
In this latest phase of loosened restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dormody characterized the library’s level of service as “grab and go.”
Patrons will be able to check the card catalogue, and browse for books. Computer access will be limited.
“People will be limited to (visits of) a half-hour or less,” Dormody said.
Therefore, all of the comfortable, upholstered furniture has been removed. Study rooms and storytime areas will be closed. Toys have been taken out of the children’s room. Only five of the library’s 13 public computers will be available for use, and people using the computers will be limited to 30 minutes.
Library programs, such as knitting circles and foreign language groups will not be meeting because of social distancing restrictions, Dormody said.
Moriarty said such groups will likewise be unable to resume meeting at the Laconia library for the foreseeable future.
One-on-one services at the Gilford library will still be unavailable, Dormody said. They include passport assistance, notary services and expert computer advice.
