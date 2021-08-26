LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center will host its 11th annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fall is a traditional time to celebrate the harvest with food and fun. The event will include activities like horse-drawn wagon rides, live traditional and Celtic music, Colonial-era Trades Faire demonstrations, nature craft activities for all ages, field games, garden tours, sing-alongs, and craft vendors.
Admission is free with a small fee for some activities.
Hungry and thirsty Harvest Festival goers can purchase lunch, snacks, and beverages to support the Laconia Rod & Gun Club and Fledglings Nature-Based Preschool scholarship fund.
For more information, visit prescottfarm.org.
