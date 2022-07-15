MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonboro United Methodist Church appointed their new pastor, Rev. Timothy Wilcox on July 1. The joys of his ministry include designing and leading worship, teaching the Bible and the ways of our faith and walking with people in their faith journeys. Across the region he has also been involved with the ministries of Camp Mechuwana and the Walk to Emmaus. Born in Wisconsin, Rev. Tim spent most of his childhood in Iowa. He is a graduate of Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. Rev. Tim has been serving in a variety of ministry positions over the past 28 years, including nearly 23 years in pastoral ministry through appointments in Britain, Vermont and Maine.
Rev. Tim and his family have recently moved into the parsonage. Tim and Tamara have three children.
Join the church for Sunday Worship Service at 9:30 a.m. at 1018 Whittier Highway, Moultonboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.