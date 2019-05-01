To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire Democrats owe Granite Staters an explanation as to why they won’t denounce New Hampshire front runner, Socialist Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’s proposal to allow convicted murders and rapists the opportunity to vote.
What’s next? Are we going to allow Michael Addison, the man who killed a Manchester police officer, with the opportunity to run for Mayor of Manchester from the confines of his prison cell? Will the Mont Vernon murderers who killed a sleeping mother be permitted the opportunity to run for statewide office and serve as policymakers?
Don’t get me wrong, we should take steps to rehabilitate and reintegrate those convicted of crimes — but there are crimes that, when committed, are so heinous that an individual forfeits their rights. It’s concerning that New Hampshire Democrats don’t seem to understand that basic concept.
It also appears that, in his support for repealing the death penalty in New Hampshire, Senator Harold French does not understand this concept, either. We can only hope that Senator French supports Governor Sununu’s veto of any death penalty repeal. He needs to be better than to support the foolish logic of Bernie Sanders.
Molly Sanborn
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.