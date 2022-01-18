To The Daily Sun,
The chair of the county delegation, Rep. Michael Sylvia of Belmont, and vice-chair, Rep. Ray Howard of Alton, were among a half-dozen lawmakers who called for the dissolution of state government and impeachment of Gov. Chris Sununu a year ago. This year, the two are among seven sponsors of legislation calling for New Hampshire to secede from the U.S.
Someone just called it "cronky wonk politics." To me it's just raising havoc with the county government.
This is not the way the county government should be operating.
The county government is the ultimate safety net for the sick and the frail. Counties care for the sickest of the sick and the poorest of the poor, and they are heavily invested in law enforcement, referring to the county attorneys, sheriff’s departments, and correction facilities they oversee.
The political winds may change from time to time, but the need for county services is essential and ongoing. Political conflict jeopardizes the ultimate safety net that the county government provides for its people.
Rickey Persons
Laconia
