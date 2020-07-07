To The Daily Sun,
Triple H has come through for our little town (of Meredith) big time. While our town did not have fireworks, H decided he would take matters into his own hands and had an impromptu fireworks show that wasn't advertised and it was amazing.
I would like to say thank you very much again. You lifted our spirits and bought some happiness; you are an amazing individual, no wonder my son adores you. Thanks very much again and don't change who you are.
Pauline Milboum
Meredith
