To The Daily Sun,
Voters of the Sanbornton community, please consider this unsolicited endorsement for Melanie Van Tassel to be re-elected as the overseer of public welfare. As a selectperson, in a neighboring community, I have had the pleasure to come to know your qualified, knowledgeable and diligent overseer when she has served as the back-up for our longtime welfare director in Tilton. Melanie has attended meetings in our town and partnered on numerous initiates to serve both of our communities.
As a selectperson, I care deeply about our seniors and human services causes in our communities, I am truly passionate about advocating for those who are living on the edge. Our two communities have formed a strong alliance for those in need — we have worked closely together to serve those in need whether they are disabled, ill, elderly, homeless or struggling with debilitating addiction.
Melanie Van Tassel served for many years as the back-up for our town’s welfare director, who has been with the town of Tilton for 25 years. Together they have worked tirelessly and collaboratively to ensure that the holidays are not bleak, cold, hungry for those who are lonely or alone.
I have personally called Melanie on nights or weekends when I knew of someone in need and her caring, calm personality provided guidance, direction and the needed guidance or resources for our residents. I have found her to be objective, clear in thought, creative and always fair. Together this human service team has provided a continuity of caring, compassionate and fiscally prudent services for our towns. When a collaborative partnership works exceptionally well, why make change in it? Melanie is an instrumental player in the services offered in this region. If I had a dear friend in need in Sanbornton, I would feel comfortable and confident sending them to Melanie — because she would do everything within her power to support and maintain their health, life and dignity, while guiding them on the path to economic self- sufficiency.
Melanie is by nature unassuming – she is an unsung outstanding resource to the residents of Sanbornton. Please strongly consider voting for her on Tuesday, March 8, so your community can continue to rely on her to effectively serve your neighbors and friends with dignity, care and compassion — or in the manner you would want your family treated.
Melanie Van Tassel, overseer of public welfare,is a resource that Sanbornton cannot afford to do without.
Patricia Consentino
Tilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.