To The Daily Sun,
I cannot begin to express my sincere gratitude to the Bristol 911 responders – the EMTs, police and firefighters.
They have been here, at our house, consistently for the past month, without fail, always showing up immediately after my numerous calls to 911 for help to assist in the emergency situations with my terminally ill husband.
They literally showed up within five minutes after every call.
I honestly don't know what I would have done without their help..
I could not have handled any of these very frightening circumstances alone.
We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated squad of civil servants in our town. They deserve all the support and praise coming to them.
Pamela Adams
Bristol
