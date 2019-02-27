To The Daily Sun,
"In early missionary journals, Osages were often described as being 'the happiest people in the world'....They had a sense of freedom because they didn't own anything and nothing owned them. But the Osage Nation was in the way of the economic drive of the European world... and life as they once knew it would never be the same." — from Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann.
Imagine being in a community where there is no economic inequality. Were the Osage Indians, before they were moved from Missouri and Arkansas to a stony, oil-rich section of what is now Oklahoma, really happier than we are?
Is that so hard to believe?
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
We could all do the Green New Deal and just give up our fuel and electricity, or any other modern convenience invented after about 1875. Wouldn't that be great?
Imagine if the WHITE folk never stole their land?!
