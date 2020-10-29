To The Daily Sun,
The latest Covid NH statistics were found not from nh.gov but rather from: https://covidusa.net/?state=New+Hampshire
Sources: John Hopkins CSSE and CDC Testing Report. It states: Population 1,359,000; Covid Deaths 475
What this new report fails to mention that the previous nh.gov Dashboard weekly reports properly recorded, was the percentage of these deaths that occurred among the elderly over 65 years of age AND at the same time occurred in nursing home and assisted living facilities. If they properly recorded that fact (which they do not want to do), we would see that those percentage of deaths has been steadily approximately 81% of the total in this state, from nursing homes.
Based on that estimate, which has been the case week after week since the start of this “pandemic,” we could then conclude to date there have been approximately 90 individuals of these 475 that died from Covid, that were outside of nursing home facilities. But wait – according to the CDC itself (cdc.gov), they have been reporting in their own weekly reports, since late August, that they estimate approximately 6% of the deaths were due SOLELY to Covid. The other 94% of patients had on average 2.6 additional pre-existing conditions and causes of death.
Could we put two and two together here and say, from a strictly theoretical standpoint, based on John Hopkins above and based on the CDC itself, that the strictly Covid deaths in this state were about 6 individuals, in terms of measuring those that were not already in nursing homes, and did not have other contributing factors in the deaths? Did not have the flu as well, did not have a heart attack, or a number of other factors as per the report, etc.
If you look at the weekly CDC report, you will see the national current death toll on the chart has gone way down and is on its way to almost zero. There is no more curve, and almost no more line. I am not referring to the “cases”. I am referring to the deaths.
We are never going to get to an actual zero. Nor should that be the goal! This is a virus. Surgical masks and cotton masks cannot keep it out. We cannot all be going around wearing head-to-toe certified hazmat suits and living in bubbles, either. Nor should we want to. We have business to conduct, meaningful lives to lead! Is life meaningful or fulfilling trying to live in a sterile “bubble”? I don’t think it is!
Do not let this fear of the virus (with a 99.9% survival rate) take over your life! The most valuable resource we have as human beings is our time. Do not allow yourself to be robbed of your life, your freedoms, and your time here on this planet to do meaningful work and spend it with others.
Vote for a second term for our President Donald J. Trump. Vote for our Governor Chris Sununu. Vote Republican down ballot. They balance safety with freedom!
Melanie Grasso
Laconia
