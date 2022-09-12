The Laconia Daily Sun's beautiful motto is "Seeking the truth and printing it." That is pretty much what I do, too. I have a drive for truth. Right now, I, Mary Maxwell, am on the Republican ballot for U.S. House of Representatives. Congress has more power than most citizens (and congresspersons) realize. The federal Legislature can be a huge force for good — not by overreach but by acting constitutionally. It can, for example, impeach any corrupt judges.
Congress could also kick some life into its 1890 enactment, the Sherman Antitrust Act, which has never been repealed or amended. Sherman can challenge the monopolies that are altering our culture today. And what's this about schools poisoning the kids? Who is behind that? We grown-ups need to get on the case. "Help the helpless" is written into every religion, isn't it?
I spent many years in Australia and recognize that country gets used as the pilot program for what is planned for us in the U.S. My Aussie friends feel they cannot stand up against the current, awful tyranny. But so far, Americans have the Bill of Rights (yes, I said "so far"). Please think about your vote on Tuesday. If you send Mary Maxwell to the House, you'll definitely know she's there.
I am the author of many books, including "Prosecution for Treason" and "Keep the Republic, Kill the Takeover." Freely downloadable. My website is longing for your attention, oh Granite Staters of every stripe. Head straight for the videos page at constitutionandtruth.com. Or email MaxwellMaryLLB@gmail.com. Don't leave me lonely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.