To The Daily Sun,

The Laconia Daily Sun's beautiful motto is "Seeking the truth and printing it." That is pretty much what I do, too. I have a drive for truth. Right now, I, Mary Maxwell, am on the Republican ballot for U.S. House of Representatives. Congress has more power than most citizens (and congresspersons) realize. The federal Legislature can be a huge force for good — not by overreach but by acting constitutionally. It can, for example, impeach any corrupt judges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.