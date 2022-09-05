My name is Lisa Rowan Clark Smart, and for many years, I was known to all as Lisa Clark. Five years ago I married my best friend, Steve Smart. Together we raised our blended family of four children, and we are blessed with four grandchildren. As a New Hampshire resident for 49 years, I graduated from Inter-Lakes High School, as did my daughter, and our older grandkids attend there now.
Family is very important to me. As a single mom, I cleaned houses so that I was available for my daughter when she was young. I worked approximately 32 years in the medical field for both humans and animals, and in 2000, I graduated from the New Hampshire Technical Institute radiologic program as a member of Phi Theta Kappa. I continued to be a full-time mom, while working as a full-time student with clinical rotations. Recently, I retired from medical imaging, but still hold my license in x-ray, MRI and mammography, and I'm also a NH realtor.
Steve and I tend our small farm, raising all of our own food. We have cattle and chickens, with a large garden to sustain us throughout the year.
My dad, an excellent resource for me, was an I-LSD moderator, a Sandwich selectboard member and a Carroll County Fish & Game commissioner. If elected, my interest is to utilize my work experience by serving on the health and human services and agricultural committees, while helping to preserve the NH way of life that we love.
As a member of the NH House of Representatives, my goals are clear: value family life, work hard, use common sense, listen, be honest and loyal, respect the environment, and give back to the community. I can be reached at sayyes2smart@yahoo.com. Please mark the Republican ballot for Lisa Smart on Sept. 13.
