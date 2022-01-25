To The Daily Sun,
The Democrats plan to use Jan. 6 as the reason they should stay in power after the 2022 elections. Their investigation committee will have hearings right up to the day before the November elections. Can you imagine the outrage of family and friends of those killed on the bombing of Pearl Harbor and 9-11 by the vice president comparing Jan. 6 to those to two of the most tragic events in our history.
Only one person was actually killed on Jan. 6 and that was Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran and a Donald Trump supporter, and by a Capitol Police officer. Do you think this will ever come up in the hearings and we learn the truth?
The Democrats must be fools if the people of our country are going to forget our president's own words, "We will leave no one behind," referring to Afghanistan.
Well it's been over 150 days and there are Americans and thousands of those that helped us for years. No one should be surprised that the Taliban are turning the country back to the way is was before we became involved. Almost all treatment of women is almost as bad as before. One of the most serious things that's happened is letting the different terrorist groups back in the country.
I am sure the families of 13 members of our service members have forgotten and are only worried about Jan. 6.
I hope the people of America don't forget the over two million illegal aliens that came across our southern border since President Joe Biden was elected. Biden and his fellow Democrats like to preach to us about domestic terrorists. No facts, just talk.
But there are facts about those coming across the border, terrorists from all over the world, murderers, child molesters, putting young children in prostitution and probably the worst of all the drug smuggling killing tens of thousands of Americans.
But one good thing will come out of this for the Democrats as many of these immigrants vote. Think I am kidding, it was just announced that New York is going to allow 800,000 unregistered people to vote in their elections.
There is no way I can write this letter without mentioning COVID. If you watch the news you can see Biden telling our country "I am going to stop this virus."
Well folks, come on man it just seems to be at its worse stage since it started since Biden took it over. Record numbers of people infected, dying. After promises, not enough tests and vaccines. Test kits off the shelves all over the country.
Now for all you unbelievers, inflation is at the highest it's been in four years. Must be true it was on ABC News. Just remember, Jan. 6 is the path to victory in 2022.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
