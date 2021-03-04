To The Daily Sun,
Northfield voters have a record number of six people running for one seat on the Board of Selectmen.
The current board, of which two will remain after the election, is a good board.
We get along well and we get things done.
Even in times of disagreement, we are productive. There are no personality conflicts or personal agendas. Town business is conducted effectively and efficiently.
Your department heads and employees are happy.
In order for us to maintain this course, it is of utmost importance that the new selectman join the board with an open mind, be absent a personal agenda, and be someone that the remaining selectmen can work with.
Of the six choices that will be on your Ballot, I believe the best choice is Mark Hubbell. Mark is a local businessman, has law enforcement background, and is a US Marine veteran. I believe that Mark’s background and real-life experience will be invaluable to us in his role as Selectman. Mark is currently serving you on our Zoning Board as vice-chair. He is a good, active member who views all requests before the board with an open mind while applying our zoning regulations.
Mark is aware of the vast commitment it takes to be a Selectman.
Our regular meetings are truly only the tip of the iceberg. We need a good, active and engaged individual to serve as Selectman.
Mark Hubbell will be that Selectman.
Please join me in voting for Mark Hubbell on Tuesday March 9 at the Pines Community Center.
Kevin Waldron
Chairman, Board of Selectmen
Northfield
