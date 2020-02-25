To The Daily Sun,
I have known Kevin Hayes for over 25 years and have had the opportunity to work with him on several committees and projects in addition to serving on the Gilford School Board together for many years.
Kevin has many years of experience in local government and he will again be an asset to our town as a selectman. His experience as an engineer and his project management experience are additional resources. As a business owner, he also understands the need for fiscal responsibility.
Kevin has both the town government and professional experience to understand the importance of infrastructure improvements and maintenance. He recognizes the implications when making necessary changes.
Kevin has been a leader for several community projects and committees. His communication and negotiation skills were essential when we worked together on the building committee to research and review options for a new middle school. This project included renovations to the existing high school in addition to the construction of a new middle school. It was Kevin who helped find compromise between the many different committees and community members whose support was essential to the project. He encouraged and implemented open communications and was able to negotiate a compromise that brought everyone together with a passing vote to fund and build what is now a wonderful school campus.
This is just one example to show how he looks at the big picture as to what is best for the town while balancing the impact on the taxpayers.
Kevin Hayes is running again for selectman with no agenda other than to help to improve Gilford. His leadership is exactly what our town needs today. Please vote for Kevin Hayes for selectman on March 10.
Paul R. Blandford
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.