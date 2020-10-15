To The Daily Sun,
If you are an undecided voter, then cast your vote based on your knowledge of the candidate!
In high school one would cast votes based solely on friendship and popularity, but this is not high school, so relevant and current job task skill must be considered.
Sure, if you are a friend of Richie Robinson, well then you should vote for your friend. If you are a friend of Hunter Taylor and Dave Perkins, then you should write-in a vote for them!
But... if you are an undecided voter in whatever political party, you should look at the relevant and current qualifications required to lead the men and women of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department.
I ask you to consider this:
Would you take your 2020 car to be serviced by a mechanic that retired 17 years ago and did not maintain his certifications and mandatory hours of annual training?
Would you seek medical treatment from a doctor who retired 17 years ago and had not practiced medicine since?
Would you hire a retired attorney to represent you that has not practiced law or been to a court house in 17 years?
The answer to these questions is obvious.
An undecided and informed voter would choose the candidate who has been preparing himself by learning every aspect of the department that he has a desire to lead. A candidate that is and has been a loyal and dedicated employee of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department for the past 15 years. A candidate that decided more than 6 years ago that his goal was to one day become high sheriff.
William Wright is this candidate.
On a side note well beyond his qualifications, I can speak to Bill Wright’s character because I worked with Bill Wright and yes, in addition to his qualifications and desire to selflessly serve as sheriff, Bill is also my friend!
Jim McIntire
Gilford
