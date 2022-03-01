To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Nicole Hogan for Gilford School Board. Nicole and I moved to the Lakes Region as newlyweds 12 years ago. We are grateful parents of two Gilford public school students. Both of us are the proud products of public schools and state universities. Nicole believes in public education and wants to contribute to making it the best it can be for today’s learners.
Nicole is one of the most energetic and hard-working people I know. She strives for excellence in whatever she takes on. From the moment we knew we would be parents she read countless neuroscience-based books with the most current advice for raising bright and well-adjusted kids. She believes in scientific progress and understands that it changes. She will admit when she is proven wrong and is not afraid to change and grow herself. Nicole believes in the importance of teaching kids how to be lifelong learners and how to think critically above dictating what they believe and think.
In these polarized times, it is easy to look at our public education through a partisan lens, be it Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian. Our children deserve better than this. Nicole feels that a school board has responsibilities above and beyond any political agenda. She has always been the voice of reason in our extended family political debates. She values character and kindness above ideology. She believes that the success of the Gilford school system can be measured in its ability to produce graduates that reach their academic potential yet are socially well adjusted and kind, even to those with whom they disagree. Nicole is committed to seeking fair and judicious accommodations that recognize and respect all community stakeholders.
I am a better person because of Nicole and am confident she will be a positive force on the school board. Please join me in voting for Nicole Hogan on March 8.
Jeremy Hogan
Gilford
