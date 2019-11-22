To The Daily Sun,
Robert Miller again kills a small forest talking stupidity about an organization he knows nothing about.
NRA is America’s first civil rights group. They have been defending the rights of Black gun owners from racist Democrats since the 1880s.
What he isn’t saying is that every gun control law passed in the U.S. has been aimed at disarming Blacks and other minorities. Even the clinical on “Omnibus Crime bill”. It claimed to be aimed at, “drug dealers” then targeted Blacks and Hispanics.
I have to ask 2 questions:
When are people like Robert Miller going to start infringing the rights of criminals instead of attacking the law-abiding citizens that provide safety training to hunters, and firearms training to police?
Second, Why are you so afraid of citizens actually controlling their own fate?
Bonus question: Why do you support murderers and rapists by disarming women?
I’m the NRA and I’m not giving up squat.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
