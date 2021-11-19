To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to clearly express my lack of support for how the county delegation is handling its relationship with Gunstock. I have already expressed my disappointment with the lack of public testimony and discussion and now I am focusing on my perception of what is happening given that the delegation has denied public discussion at the meetings. One thing has become glaringly obvious, the delegation has put politics over good governance and common sense.
There is clearly a power struggle going on with the delegation wanting control versus knowledgeable and successful businesspeople. In spite of Gunstock’s strong fiscal position, you are seeking to remove these commissioners just before Gunstock begins its new season. One has to ask oneself why?
Is it because they had the nerve to do their job and call out foul play? I have since read the bylaws and code of ethics policy for the Gunstock Area Commissioners which the public can freely access: gunstock.com/community/gunstock-area-commission. The bylaws and code of ethics policy give clear guidance on why the commission members took steps to address the conduct of one of its commission members. They took their roles seriously and prudently sought the guidance of an attorney to investigate. The findings were shared with the Belknap County Delegation who consistently choose not to allow discussion or comment at its public meeting. For the delegation to dismiss this matter is a reflection on the delegation not doing their job, having its own agenda and not holding commissioners to the highest standard and rules governing these positions.
Taking steps to remove the three Gunstock commissioners who brought this issue forward appears retaliatory. Since you have not allowed public comment and discussion to share what specifically the delegation claims the commissioners have done, one can only conclude this is just a political agenda to remove people who have the audacity to do their job in representing Gunstock and the people of Belknap County. I appreciate the commissioners upholding the integrity of the commission.
Finally, I also have to wonder: Why after a very successful financial year for Gunstock is the delegation taking this step to remove the commissioners now and not after the season is over? Is it a political move to fast-track pursuing privatization to pre-empt Gunstock publicly presenting its master plan for expansion? The people of Belknap County have a right to know what is motivating these unprecedented actions and you must know that by denying the public the right to an open forum, we are only left to our perceptions of what is happening. The delegation is not providing adequate information or opportunity to understand the decisions that the delegation is making and why at this most critical juncture, the opening of the 2021-2022 ski season. This makes no sense!
Denise Sleeper
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.