MANCHESTER — An as yet unidentified resident of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit has died at a local hospital, a day after he was found unresponsive from an apparent drug overdose, state Department of Corrections officials said Sunday.
Currently classified as an untimely death, the incident remains under investigation by representatives of the DOC, the Department of Justice, the office of the chief Medical Examiner, the County Attorney’s office and state police, which officials said is “customary in all resident deaths.”
“Life-saving measures were immediately started” when the man was found unresponsive, officials said. Those included calling for an ambulance, providing CPR, using an AED — automated external defibrillator — and administering Narcan.
The man was rushed to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition, but he died later that evening, officials said.
The Calumet, at 126 Lowell St., formerly known as a “halfway house,” is a transitional housing facility that is the final stage of a resident’s incarceration, where they prepare to transition back into the community.
Programs offered during transition include work release, re-entry planning such as writing resumes and cover letters, learning job-interview skills and how to access official documents.
The Calumet opened in 1979 with a capacity of 64 men.
Officials said that while the resident’s name is currently being withheld pending family notification, they will provide additional information as it becomes available.
•••
Dean Shalhoup may be reached at 603-594-1256 or dshalhoup@nashuatelegraph.com.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.