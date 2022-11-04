The state is launching a telehealth program to expand access to Paxlovid for New Hampshire residents. The antiviral treatment reduces severe illness among people at high risk from COVID-19.

Plenty of Paxlovid is available in New Hampshire, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said at Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, but it has to be prescribed within days of someone coming down with COVID-19 to be most effective. Many doctors can’t schedule appointments in time or aren’t comfortable prescribing it, she said.

