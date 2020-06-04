LACONIA — Deputy Sgt. William Wright filed candidacy papers Wednesday to succeed Mike Moyer as Belknap County sheriff.
Moyer doesn’t plan to run again.
Chief Deputy David Perkins said Thursday he is considering running for the position but hasn’t decided yet.
Perkins, who earns $1,744 per week, has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 14. He was the subject of three personnel investigations after raising questions about the integrity of the Sheriff's Department's Drug Task Force, which is led by Wright.
In other races, a seventh person filed candidacy papers Thursday for state representative from Belknap County — Carlos Cardona, a Democrat.
The other six are Democrats Gail Ober and Samuel Hoehn and Republicans Mike Bordes, Richard Littlefield, Dawn Johnson and Gregg Hough.
Also, former state Rep. Peter Spanos has filed for Belknap County Commissioner. Commissioner David DeVoy has said he will not run again.
The filing period extends to June 12.
