NORTH HAVERHILL — A suspect in a June 1 shooting in Plymouth pleaded not guilty in Grafton County Superior Court Friday to charges of first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless conduct.
Kegan O’Neil, 24, was apprehended in Meredith on Thursday. He was arrested in connection with the alleged shooting of John Bixby, 33.
O’Neil allegedly shot Bixby in the chest with a .45 caliber handgun, wounding him. Bixby survived the shooting and is currently stable.
O’Neil was taken into custody around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday and was arraigned Friday.
During the hearing, Grafton Assistant County Attorney Antonia J. Barry argued that O’Neil should be held in preventative detention due to his danger to the public, witnesses and the victim.
“On June 1st, the defendant texted that he was going to shoot John Bixby,” said Barry, “Two minutes after sending that text, he arrived where Mr. Bixby was located, and within 20 seconds of his arrival, he shot Mr. Bixby and fled the scene.”
O’Neil’s lawyer Jamie Brooks asked the court to waive the formal reading of charges and that pleas of not guilty be entered.
According to Barry, O’Neil did not act alone in the shooting.
“He [O’Neil] was assisted by another male who appeared to block the exit to the house while the defendant entered the house,” Barry said. “Multiple witnesses have expressed concerns about their safety to the police and providing statements to them, and the defendant has a record of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. In 2016 a drug conviction, in 2017 as well as violation of probation of criminal threatening, DUI, and a false report in 2019.”
After hearing the prosecution's arguments, Judge Lawrence A. MacLeod Jr. determined that O’Neil be held in preventative detention and have no contact with Bixby.
During the arraignment, Brooks brought up concern regarding sealing of the affidavit related to O'Neil's case.
“I just noticed that in the fourth paragraph for the state’s motion, they are requesting that the contents of the probable cause affidavit not even be revealed to Mr. O'Neil, the defendant, for a period of 90 days which would be the equivalent of the presumptive speedy trial limit according to the ABA standards,” said Brooks. “I just want to make sure the defense is able to communicate with Mr. O’Neil regarding his own case.”
MacLeod asked Barry if the prosecution would like a hearing in this manner.
“We don’t object to the defense counsel sharing the information with the defendant, but would not want a copy of the affidavit released for distribution,” Barry responded. “I would ask for a hearing if the court is inclined to release it.”
After confirming that the investigation was still ongoing, MacLeod concluded the arraignment.
O'Neil's arrest Thursday on Corliss Road in Meredith was an coordinated effort between local and state police and a tactical team.
According to a press release from the State Police, “the NH State Police Troop F were assisted by the Plymouth Police Department, NH State Police Major Crime Unit, Belknap Special Operations Group, Plymouth EMS, Plymouth Fire Department, and the Grafton County Attorney’s Office.”
