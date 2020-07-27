LACONIA — State Rep. Peter Spanos told the panel that is working to redevelop the old Laconia State School property that pending legislation which would give it more authority over the process has an even chance of becoming law.
“I’d give us a 50-50 chance,” Spanos told a meeting Monday of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission.
The state Senate, followed by the House, passed legislation last month creating the Lakes Region Development Authority. The new entity would have the power to authorize the letting of contracts and the purchase of land connected with the development. It would also permit the authority to award grants totaling $1 million and float up to $5 million in state-backed bonds for capital improvements.
That bill, along with about a dozen other pieces of legislation, was folded into an omnibus bill which the House passed on June 30 by a vote of 198-129.
Spanos, R-Laconia, who is also a member of the Redevelopment Commission, said the omnibus bill arrived at Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk last Wednesday. The governor has five days to either sign or veto the legislative package. If he takes no action by that time, it automatically becomes law.
“The longer we go without a resolution the better it looks for us,” Spanos said.
Spanos told the commissioners he had received no indication as to Sununu’s intentions, but added that the governor has understandably been preoccupied with matters related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Patience has to be the byword,” Spanos said.
During the business portion of the commission’s meeting, Vice Chairman Robert Cheney said the removal of contaminated soil from areas of the 250-acre site would take place next week.
Cheney also said an engineering firm is continuing to do its assessment on the extent of the presence of hazardous materials in the 28 buildings on the complex. He said the investigative work should be completed early next month.
The commission was informed that it could qualify for state grants money which could be used to remove any hazardous materials from the property. The commission voted unanimously to amend its contract with the Lakes Region Planning Commission so it could apply for a removal grant from the state Department of Environmental Services.
