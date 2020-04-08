The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced five additional deaths from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 18.
The state also announced 41 new positive test results for the disease statewide, with no new positives reported in Belknap County.
There have now been 788 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there is one female under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 46% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Merrimack (4), Carroll (4), Grafton (2), Strafford (2), and Cheshire (1), counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (2). Ten new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 118 (15%) of the 788 positive cases have been hospitalized. Seventeen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
These were two males and two females all 60 years of age or older from Hillsborough County and one male who was 60 years of age or older from Merrimack County. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.
