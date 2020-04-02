CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that a Hillsborough County man who was under the age of 60 years old and had underlying medical conditions has become the fifth person to die of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
The state also announced 64 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 479.
The new cases are 42 adult females and 22 adult males. None of the new cases were from Belknap County.
They reside in the counties of Rockingham (17), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (6), Merrimack (4), Cheshire (1), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1) and in the cities of Manchester (19) and Nashua (3).
Ten of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness.
So far, 73 (15%) of the 479 positive cases have been hospitalized.
Thirty-seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. In New Hampshire, an increasing number of people are contracting the disease in the community without a known source.
Most of the remaining new cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.