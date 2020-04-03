CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday two new coronavirus deaths and 61 new positive test results for the disease, including three in Belknap County.
This brings the death toll to seven and the total number of cases statewide to 540. The two people who died, one male and one female, were residents of Hillsborough County and were more than 60 years old.
The new cases are 40 adult females and 21 adult males. The other counties for the new cases are Rockingham (20), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Merrimack (3), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), Coos (1), and Strafford (1). There are also new cases in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (8).
Seven of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness. So far, 80 (15%) of the 540 positive cases have been hospitalized. Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors such as travel or close contact with someone with COVID-19. Disease transmission of undetermined origin in the community continues to increase.
