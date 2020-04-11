CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday 66 new positive test results for COVID-19, and one new death.
There have now been 885 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.The person who died was a Hillsborough County resident who was more than 60 years old.This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 21.
Several cases are still under investigation.
Of those with complete information, all are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male. The new cases are from the counties of Rockingham (29), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (12), Strafford (4), Merrimack (3), Cheshire (3), Coos (1), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (5).
Seven new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported. So far, 134 (15%) of the 885 positive cases have been hospitalized. Nine of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases.
Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
