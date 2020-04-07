CONCORD -- The state Health and Human Services Department on Tuesday announced 32 new positive test results for COVID-19, including three in Belknap County, and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.
There have now been 747 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire and 13 deaths. There have been 21 cases in Belknap County since the pandemic began.
Three of the new deaths were male and one was female, all 60 years of age or older. Two were residents of Hillsborough County, one was a resident of Cheshire County, and one was a resident of Rockingham County.
Other counties with new cases are Rockingham (8), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6) and Merrimack (4). The city of Manchester had seven new cases and Nashua three. The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 108 (14%) of the 747 positive cases have been hospitalized. Twenty-one of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
