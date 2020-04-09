CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced 31 new positive test results for COVID-19 and three additional deaths.
The three who died were all over 60 and were all men. One lived in Cheshire County, another lived in Hillsborough County and the third lived in Merrimack County.
There have now been 819 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire and 21 deaths.
Belknap County has had 21 coronavirus cases.
The new cases reside in the counties of Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Rockingham (7), Carroll (4), and Merrimack (3) and in the cities of Manchester (4) and Nashua (4).
Nine new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported. So far 127 (16%) of the 819 positive cases have been hospitalized. Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
