CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced 35 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total number in the state to 1,020 cases.
To date there have been a total of 23 deaths attributed to the disease statewide.
The new people who tested positive reside in the counties of Rockingham (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
No new COVID-19-related hospitalizations or deaths were reported. So far, 152 (15%) of the 1,020 positive cases have been hospitalized. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases.
Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
