CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced 53 new positive test results for COVID-19 and two new deaths.
This brings total cases in the state to 1,720 and deaths to 53. The two new people who died were men who were over 60 years of age. One lived in Strafford County and one lived in Rockingham County.
Two of the new cases were from Belknap County. The counties of residence for the other new cases were Rockingham (15), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (9), Strafford (3), Merrimack (2), Belknap (2), Grafton (1), and Sullivan (1). The city of Manchester had 15 and Nashua had five.
Six new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 224 (13%) of 1,720 cases. Five of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
